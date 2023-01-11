scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Prahar Janashakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu injured in road accident in Amravati

Bacchu Kadu was trying to cross the road to get into a car around 6.30 am when a speeding two-wheeler hit him throwing him onto the road’s divider.

MVA crisis, Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, SHinde rebel group, Bacchu Kadu, Maharahstra politics, Maharashtra govt, Indian expressPrahar Janshakti Party (PJP) MLA, Bachchu Kadu. (Twitter/@RealBacchuKadu)

Prahar Janashakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu Wednesday met with an accident in his home town of Amravati in Maharashtra. Nadu was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

He has injuries on his head and legs and was given four stitches on his head, according to officials.

Kadu was trying to cross the road to get into a car around 6.30 am when a speeding two-wheeler hit him throwing him onto the road’s divider.

The senior MLA represents the Achalapur constituency in Amravati since 2004 in the Assembly. Kadu was a minister of state in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government between November 2019 to June 2022.

In June 2022, Kadu had defected from the MVA to join the Eknath Shinde faction. Fifty members, including 40 rebel Sena and 10 independents or members of smaller parties, had joined the Shinde camp then.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:48 IST
