Praful Patel skips NCP meeting at Sunetra’s residence

In what is seen as a continuation of the ongoing crisis within the NCP, party’s national working president Praful Patel did not attend the party meeting on Tuesday evening. According to sources close to Patel, the Rajya Sabha MP was in Mumbai but did not attend the meeting held at Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s official residence Devgiri.

During the meeting, sources said the party’s state unit chief Sunil Tatkare expressed displeasure over he and Patel being criticised in the media and nobody from the NCP coming forward to extend support, including senior ministers.

NCP’s seniormost minister Chhagan Bhujbal reportedly suggested moving forward, which reportedly irked Tatkare leading to an exchange of words between the top leadership of the party.