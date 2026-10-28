Pratap Sarnaik says Meenakshi Shinde should step down till Purnekar murder probe ends

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde should step down from her position until the investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar is completed, saying it was his personal opinion.

Shinde is a corporator in the Thane Municipal Corporation and an office-bearer of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s local unit. She previously served as mayor of Thane, a key municipal stronghold of the party. Sarnaik said she should step aside on moral grounds until the investigation is completed, adding that he had already conveyed his views to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the party.

The demand comes amid mounting tensions over the September 29 murder, with Purnekar’s son Ram demanding the arrest of Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Rajendra Shinde, in connection with the case.

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Speaking at a joint press conference with Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, Sarnaik clarified that his call for the former mayor to step down was his personal view.

The remarks came a day after hundreds of Purnekar’s supporters blocked Ghodbunder Road and burnt tyres, triggering a massive traffic jam that continued overnight and left commuters stranded for hours. The protest began after police detained Ram Purnekar when he attempted to march towards Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane.

While Sarnaik called for Shinde to step aside on moral grounds, Mhaske accused Opposition parties of politicising the murder to target Eknath Shinde. He said the Shiv Sena had initially exercised restraint out of sympathy and respect for the bereaved family, but warned Opposition leaders against continuing their attacks.

“If opposition figures continue to maliciously target Eknath Shinde and create chaos in Thane, we will not allow them to return safely from Thane,” Mhaske said.

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He said Eknath Shinde had directed the police to conduct an impartial investigation immediately after the murder and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed.

Meanwhile, Thane police said they were examining all aspects of the case and would not shield anyone because of their position.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale said investigators were scrutinising video clips, photographs and other evidence using scientific and technical methods. The SIT was working to establish the motive behind the murder before filing the chargesheet, he said.

On allegations against Meenakshi Shinde and her husband, Ugale said both were being questioned and that the police would take appropriate decisions as the investigation progressed.

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Meenakshi Shinde appeared before the Anti-Extortion Cell on Tuesday for questioning and told reporters she was cooperating fully with the police.

Purnekar’s family has alleged that the investigation is being conducted under intense political pressure.