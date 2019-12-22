Prabhadevi spa raided, owner held for running prostitution racket: Mumbai Police

The owner, who was not present in the spa at the time of the raid, was arrested by Dadar police Saturday and booked him on charges for human trafficking. (Representative Image) The owner, who was not present in the spa at the time of the raid, was arrested by Dadar police Saturday and booked him on charges for human trafficking. (Representative Image)

Mumbai Police raided a spa at Prabhadevi and arrested the owner Saturday for allegedly running a prostitution racket.

On Friday evening, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) raided Revjuva Spa, located in Siddhivinayak Horizon Society, police said. The spa is located close to the Siddhivinayak Temple and is located within 200 metres of a gurudwara, in violation of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, police added.

The ANC had sent in decoy customer to the spa after receiving information that a prostitution racket was being run from the spa and booked owner, Salim Sheikh. Sheikh, who was not present in the spa at the time of the raid, was arrested by Dadar police Saturday and booked him on charges for human trafficking.

The police also rescued nine women, who were reportedly forced to work at the spa, and also issued a notice to the woman who manages the premises, said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC), who is temporarily holding the charge of the Enforcement Department.

