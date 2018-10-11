Powered hang glider to locate tigress in Ralegaon

A POWERED hang glider has been pressed into service to locate the man-eater tigress in Ralegaon. The glider arrived at the base camp on Tuesday and a test flight was conducted near Anji village on Wednesday. “Our shooter Shafat Ali Khan has got it from Delhi. It will be making sorties from Thursday as part of the search operation,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest ( Wildlife) A K Mishra told The Indian Express. “They say it can give a bird’s eye view of the terrain and it can be a useful addition,” he added.

Khan said: “It is for the first time that a hang glider is being used in an operation like this.”

Sharp shooter Khan, returned to Ralegaon in Yavatmal district on Sunday. He has invited his friend Arjun awardee golfer Jyoti Randhawa with his two dogs to track down the tigress. “Randhawa had joined the operation along with the ItalianCane Corso breed of dogs,” Khan said. “The dogs are trained to track wild animals by scent of their urine, kill or pug marks of tigers,” he added. The forest department has been using thermal drones for the past 10 days to locate the tigress.

On Wednesday, a kill was reported in the evening and Khan’s team went to the spot.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App