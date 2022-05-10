Power supply to Several areas of central Mumbai like Wadala, Sion, Pratikshanagar was affected on Monday evening.

A Tata Power spokesperson said “There was an incident of power tripping today for a very short time (around 7-minutes) due to tripping of 220kV MSETCL OLTS protection at their Trombay Receiving Station, giving shutdown to 160MW load at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station.

However, the power supply was quickly restored by Tata Power.

The power tripping happened at 9.30 pm and it was restored at 9.37 pm on Monday.

While a BEST spokesperson said, ” There was problem at TPC Dharavi RSS. Interruption of supply was for around 4 minutes. Dharavi RSS our one tr supply is being restored.

An Adani electricity Mumbai ltd spokesperson said,’Today our customers were affected twice. Once at 13:00 hrs when Tata Power’s Chembur Receiving Station had a blackout affecting close to 85,000 of our customers from areas such as Chembur, Mahul, RCF and parts of Tilaknagar. The second impact was at 9:30 PM where due to equipment malfunction at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving station affected close to 1,80,000 customers from Bandra, Bombilwadi, Khar 24th Road, Santacruz and Chunabhatti areas. Our teams quickly restored supply within 15 minutes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our consumer’s due to technical snag at these transmission stations impacting incoming supply.”