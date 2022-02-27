Power supply restored after outage in several parts of Mumbai; train services resumed

Power supply to most parts of Mumbai was restored by 11 am on Sunday after several areas experienced an outage a little after 9.30 am. Train services also resumed after a brief disruption.

Several areas in the city, including Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, parts of Chembur, Bandra and Kurla went without power after the Mulund-Trombay line tripped, causing a grid failure.

Principal Secretary (energy) Dinesh Waghmare said, “The Mulund-Trombay line passes through the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) area. The conductor had snapped. Our people have gone there, but they did not allow us to enter the area and do repairs. The Sunday morning requirement was 2,200 MW and there was a shortage of 800 MW due to this failure. Power supply is normal now.”

A statement from the Tata Power Company said, “This morning, the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited transmission line from Kalwa to Trombay had massive voltage fluctuations causing tripping of Trombay Salsette-1 on overload. This affected the South Mumbai electricity distribution system.”

“However, Tata Power’s Hydro plants were intact, and the Bhira Hydro Plant got islanded and synchronized. Electricity has been restored to essential services. Tata Power team is working towards full restoration soon,” it added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a spokesperson for the Western Railway said train services were affected from 9.42 am to 10.45 am between Churchgate and Andheri station and supply was diverted from Jogeshwari area to resume the services.

Train No 12954 August Kranti Rajdhani Express arrived late at Mumbai Central by around 30 minutes. About 50 suburban trains were cancelled and 140 trains delayed due to the disruption.