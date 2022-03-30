Power sector employees’ stir ends, no privatisation, says govt

POWER SECTOR employees ended their two-day strike on Tuesday evening with an assurance from Energy Minister Nitin Raut that the sector will not be privatised in the state. He also assured that a unilateral decision would not be taken about the transfer policy and the issue of contract workers would be resolved.

The employees of the electricity sector were on a two-day strike from Monday in protest against the Centre’s policies. As a result, around 48 per cent of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, 37 per cent of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd, and 31 per cent of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd employees were absent from work.

A meeting between Raut and the unions of striking employees was held on Tuesday evening wherein the latter objected to the privatisation and transfer policy and demanded that the contract workers be given protection in recruitment.

Raut reiterated that the state government is against the Centre’s privatisation policy.

“A unilateral decision would not be taken about the transfer policy and the decision would be taken after holding consultations. The issue of contract workers would be resolved,” he said.

Mohan Sharma of the MSEB Workers Federation and Sanjay Thakur of the Subordinate Engineers Association announced that the strike was over.