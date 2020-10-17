Power outage: Uddhav reviews proposed 400 KV substation at Vikhroli

The project, approved in 2009, should not have been delayed for so many years, said Thackeray. (File)

Days after a massive power outage in Mumbai and adjoining cities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the proposed 400 KV substation project at Vikhroli that is expected to generate 1,000 MW power to ensure uninterrupted supply to Mumbai. He instructed that the work should be started immediately and completed by 2023.

Thackeray, who has been reviewing the various energy department projects in the wake of the power outage, said Tata Power has agreed to transfer land by next week to Adani Transmission Ltd for setting up the 400 KV project at Vikhroli. “After taking possession of the land, the project work should be completed by 2023 in any case,” said Thackeray.

The project, approved in 2009, should not have been delayed for so many years, said Thackeray.

Officials said it has been proposed to construct a 400 KV power line from Kharghar substation. The project includes 400 KV power line from Talegaon-Kalva to Vikhroli and connecting with Padgha and Navi Mumbai grid substations, said Aseemkumar Gupta, principal secretary of the Energy department.

