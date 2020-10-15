Power outage: Sabotage cannot be ruled out, committee to probe matter says Nitin Raut

Nitin Raut. (File)

Two days after the massive power outage in Mumbai and adjoining areas, Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that a possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out and a technical committee is being set up to investigate the matter and submit an interim report in a week.

“Our team was working on the 400 KV Kalwa-Padga line and the load was shifted from circuit 1 to 2. But there was a technical problem and the Kharghar unit stopped working. There was islanding in Mumbai, which shouldn’t have happened. This is why the possibility of sabotage is suspected,” Raut told mediapersons.

He added that the power outage in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Monday was not a small issue.

The grid failure in one of the power supply circuits at the 400 KV supply station at Kalwa-Padgha near Thane had led to a massive power outage in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, resulting in trains being stopped on tracks and hospitals operations getting affected. While power supply for essential services was resumed in two hours, it was subsequently restored in other areas in a phase-wise manner.

Raut said a report submitted by a committee that had probed such power outages in 2011 and the subsequent action taken, if any, will also be discussed.

“The committee being set up to conduct a technical audit will look into who was responsible for the power outage, whether there was any sabotage and other issues. The committee’s interim report will come in a week. Then strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered an inquiry into the grid failure on Monday, stating that the probe will look into technical faults and those responsible for it.

