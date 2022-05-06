scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Power line collapses, many parts of Navi Mumbai face outage

A senior officer of MSEDCL said, "We had enough power... but this line between Kharghar and Talegaon collapsed... if the line was not closed, it would have led to a cascading effect on Mumbai and areas of the state.”

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai
May 6, 2022 1:03:09 am
Vijay Singhal, managing director of MSEDCL, said, "There was absolutely no load shedding but we had to switch off power to many areas in Navi Mumbai.'' He said the demand of the entire state has remained stable between 28000 to 29000 MW.

SEVERAL PARTS of Navi Mumbai faced power outage when a 400-KV line between Kharghar and Talegaon collapsed on Thursday.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of the Energy Department, said, “We are facing a coal shortage and on an average, our thermal plant has stock of five to six days. We are importing 14 lakh metric tonnes of coal and four lakh of this consignment will come by May 15.’’

