Power failure disrupts Central Railway services on Kalyan-Kasara section; morning commuters affected

The disruption subsequently affected following services on the route, resulting in regulation and delay of multiple suburban trains between Kasara and Kalyan. (File Photo)

Suburban train services on Central Railway’s Kalyan–Kasara section were disrupted for nearly an hour and a half on Sunday morning after a power supply failure between Asangaon and Khadavli stations affected operations on the Up line, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters on the corridor.

According to officials, the disruption began around 4.45 am when power supply to the section failed, affecting the movement of trains. The first Kasara-bound local, which had departed around 4.30 am, was stranded between stations and remained halted until approximately 5.25 am.

The disruption subsequently affected following services on the route, resulting in regulation and delay of multiple suburban trains between Kasara and Kalyan.