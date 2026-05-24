Power failure disrupts Central Railway services on Kalyan-Kasara section; morning commuters affected

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Suburban train services on Central Railway’s Kalyan–Kasara section were disrupted for nearly an hour and a half on Sunday morning after a power supply failure between Asangaon and Khadavli stations affected operations on the Up line, leading to delays and inconvenience for commuters on the corridor.
According to officials, the disruption began around 4.45 am when power supply to the section failed, affecting the movement of trains. The first Kasara-bound local, which had departed around 4.30 am, was stranded between stations and remained halted until approximately 5.25 am.
The disruption subsequently affected following services on the route, resulting in regulation and delay of multiple suburban trains between Kasara and Kalyan.
Officials said train operations were gradually restored after railway staff attended to the fault and rectified the power supply issue. Services resumed in phases and normal movement was restored by around 6 am, though some trains continued to run behind schedule due to cascading delays on the section.
“Railway staff attended the fault immediately and restoration work was undertaken on priority. Services were gradually normalised after the issue was rectified, though some trains experienced delays due to the cascading impact on operations,” a senior Central Railway official said.
The disruption led to inconvenience for morning commuters travelling towards Kalyan and Mumbai, with passengers reporting delays and crowding at stations including Asangaon, Khadavli, Titwala and Kalyan.
The incident occurred hours before Central Railway’s scheduled Sunday mega block on its suburban network. On the Main Line, a block was planned on the Up and Down slow lines between Matunga and Mulund stations from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm, during which slow-line services were diverted on to fast lines.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram