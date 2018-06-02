Power cuts in suburban Mumbai and satellite cities as transmission grid trips

The grid at Kalwa that operated on a total of three units is currently handling the load with a single unit, said officials from the state energy distribution company Mahadiscom. (Image for representational purposes) The grid at Kalwa that operated on a total of three units is currently handling the load with a single unit, said officials from the state energy distribution company Mahadiscom. (Image for representational purposes)

A TRIP in a transmission grid in Kalwa late Thursday led to massive power outages across suburban Mumbai and its satellite cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai throughout Friday. Officials said intermittent outages are likely to continue over the weekend.

An interconnecting transformer belonging to Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) tripped around midnight, leading to a fire that engulfed the cables of two units. The grid at Kalwa that operated on a total of three units is currently handling the load with a single unit, said officials from the state energy distribution company Mahadiscom.

This led to rationing of power and long outages on Friday in suburban Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane and Kalwa. The incident also disturbed the supply of Reliance Energy and Tata Power — the other two major distributors of power in the city.

“There was an unannounced power cut from 4 pm for more than two hours. Last week, too, there was a power cut, but we were told beforehand and had planned accordingly. During peak summers, it is difficult to remain indoors without a fan,” said Saba Alam, a resident of Koperkhairne, Navi Mumbai.

While in many places, supply was restored by evening, a discom official, on the condition of anonymity, said that the load rationing is likely to continue for at least four days.

A Reliance Energy spokesperson said, “Due to tripping in MSETCL Kalwa Grid, there was a constraint on Mumbai’s transmission corridor. We were forced to do rotational load-shedding in Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Tilak Nagar and Vikhroli.”

Meanwhile, Tata Power said it has picked up full load on all its Trombay and hydro-power units under instructions from the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC).

A statement released by Tata Power read: “Tata Power has picked up additional 80 MW load by emergency drawl of RLNG fuel as instructed by SLDC… Rotational 30-60 minutes load shedding has been resorted to, under the complete instructions of SLDC, which will cause some inconvenience to customers in the areas of Salsette, Kolshet, Saki Naka, Vikhroli, Dharavi, Borivali and Powai. We believe that Belapur and Vashi will be affected in MSEDCL areas of supply.”

