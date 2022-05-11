scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Power comes & goes, nobody is permanent: Raj Thackeray to CM Uddhav

Raj Thackeray said that 28,000 MNS workers were served prohibitory notices by the police and many have been put behind bars by the state government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 11, 2022 12:31:50 am
MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to his cousin and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning the arrest of several of his party workers in wake of the protest launched by him against the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

In his letter, Raj Thackeray warned his cousin that power would not remain with him forever. “Nobody in politics stays in power forever. Power comes and power goes. With you too, it will not remain forever…” he wrote.

Raj Thackeray said that 28,000 MNS workers were served prohibitory notices by the police and many have been put behind bars by the state government. “I have only one thing to say: Don’t test our patience. Power comes and goes, nobody is permanent. Not even you Uddhav Thackeray!”

