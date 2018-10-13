‘Power can’t bring social transformation’: RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, in Nagpur. (Photo: PTI) Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, in Nagpur. (Photo: PTI)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi said change in the society cannot be driven by power. To bring transformation, the role of social systems is very important. It has been the trend for 1,000 years, he said.

At a programme in Mumbai on Thursday, Joshi said: “Aaj tak ke itihas mein, ye satya hain, keval Bharat ke liye nahi, ye shashwat baat hain, satta ke dwara samaj mein parivartan nahi ata. Samaj mein parivartan, samajik vyavastao se hi ata (Till date, history has shown the truth, which is not just applicable for India but is established, sustainable fact, power cannot bring social transformation. To bring change in society, it has to come through social organisations).”

The RSS leader said there has to be a simple and clear division. “The role of the king is to keep the people happy. Provide security. Wherever there is struggle or dispute, provide judicial system to address that. It is the duty of the king to see how to maintain relations with neighbours. It is the duty of the king to decide the strategy,” he said.

“Everybody knows who is the king at present. In a democracy, one who is in power and heads it is the king,” he said.

Elaborating on the working of the system, he said: “Hazaro varsho ke itihas mein rajao ne parivartan mein hastakshep nahi kiya; aur vyashtao ne raja ke karya mein hastkatshep nahi kiya. (In the history of 1,000 years, kings never interfered in the functioning of social system. Similarly, social systems did not interfere with working of the king). It was this mutual trust that helped smoothen life.”

He pointed out: “Raja bhi tabhi theek hota hain, jaab samaj jagrut hota hain. Loktantra mein toh iski nishchit avashkta hain. (The king also is correct when the society is aware. In democracy, the significance of social awareness is most important).”

