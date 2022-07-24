scorecardresearch
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild

Managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the garden has strict timings – from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, which may vary on public holidays.


Updated: July 24, 2022 7:14:50 pm
A flock of birds fly over a crocodile basking in the afternoon sun at Powai Lake (PTI/File Photo)

Written by Kavya Garg

It is not your quintessential garden, but Forest Park in Mumbai’s Powai, officially known as Pramod Mahajan Van Udyan, certainly lives up to its name. The non-manicured garden is an unblemished space showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

Open to all, the park has a jogging track with seating provided at regular intervals for rest. The track itself has both paved and unpaved trails. Right opposite the garden’s gate is a stone fountain that functions throughout the year. The park is frequented by fitness enthusiasts, strollers as well as college students. Being essentially a forest, the place teems with insects. Nevertheless, it provides a refreshing respite from Mumbai’s hustle and bustle.

Your furry friends will not be allowed inside, but the park is home to several stray dogs. The presence of security personnel makes the experience of walking in the wild worry-free and the air here is always a few degrees cooler, courtesy of the dense canopy which also makes it perfect for a summer outing.

A resident of Hiranandani, who often visits the Forest Park to feed the strays, says, “There is no doubt that it can be a joy to the soul to visit the park on a windy morning, but one has to be careful, particularly if visiting with children, due to the creepers and insects present here.”

