Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild

Updated: July 24, 2022 7:14:50 pm
Written by Kavya Garg
It is not your quintessential garden, but Forest Park in Mumbai’s Powai, officially known as Pramod Mahajan Van Udyan, certainly lives up to its name. The non-manicured garden is an unblemished space showcasing the natural beauty of the region.
Open to all, the park has a jogging track with seating provided at regular intervals for rest. The track itself has both paved and unpaved trails. Right opposite the garden’s gate is a stone fountain that functions throughout the year. The park is frequented by fitness enthusiasts, strollers as well as college students. Being essentially a forest, the place teems with insects. Nevertheless, it provides a refreshing respite from Mumbai’s hustle and bustle.
Your furry friends will not be allowed inside, but the park is home to several stray dogs. The presence of security personnel makes the experience of walking in the wild worry-free and the air here is always a few degrees cooler, courtesy of the dense canopy which also makes it perfect for a summer outing.
Subscriber Only Stories
A resident of Hiranandani, who often visits the Forest Park to feed the strays, says, “There is no doubt that it can be a joy to the soul to visit the park on a windy morning, but one has to be careful, particularly if visiting with children, due to the creepers and insects present here.”
Managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the garden has strict timings – from 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm, which may vary on public holidays.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings for Windies
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil
‘I salute the power of vibrant democratic system of our country’: President Ram Nath Kovind
Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent
Chandimal and Oshada help steer Sri Lanka to 315-6 vs Pakistan
Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk to be redeveloped as mega food hubs: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Haryana: CM Khattar announces Rs 20,000 monthly scholarship for student who scored 100 per cent in CBSE Class X exam
Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits
Rapper Kid Cudi storms off stage after crowd hurls bottles at him
‘Haryana’s flag waving high at world level’: CM Khattar congratulates Neeraj Chopra after World Championships silver