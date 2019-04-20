Powai: 4 killed as truck overturns on them, driver held

Four men were killed and one injured when a loaded truck overturned on them in Powai past midnight on Thursday. Local residents claimed the truck overturned after hitting an uneven lid of a stormwater drain on the road.

All five were rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where Ashwin Hibere (34), Vishal Shelar (22), Hamid Abdul Shaikh (41) and Chandrashekhar Musale (35) were declared dead on arrival. The injured, Chandan Hasan Shaikh (35), is admitted to the trauma ward and is currently stable, informed hospital authorities.

The incident was reported around 12.08 am on Friday. The mishap occurred outside a Shiv Sena office in Surya Nagar, Powai. According to local residents, the victims were chatting by the roadside when the truck filled with gunny bags hit the lid of the drain and overturned on them. The family of Ashwin Hibere, a member of the Sena’s youth wing, demanded compensation and asked that the contractor be booked for shoddy construction work. “The entire road is blocked because of construction work. We have taken up the issue of poor drain construction with local authorities but no one has paid attention,” said Pradeep Bhosale, a local resident.

Meanwhile, the Parksite police registered a case against the truck driver, Deepak Jadhav. “He was arrested and presented before the court this (Friday) morning and has been remanded to our custody. We have booked him for causing death by negligence and negligent and rash driving,” said Nilesh Chavan, investigating officer.