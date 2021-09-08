Potholes in Mumbai: Corporator asks BMC to find alternate solution to cold mix materials after complaints rise

With complaints pouring in from citizens over potholes reappearing even after repairs, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav directed the civic body to find alternate solutions in place of cold mix materials being currently used. Jadhav said the current method of repairing potholes is not very effective.

The recent rains led to many potholes on the roads across Mumbai. According to data from BMC’s pothole tracking website, so far over 900 have been reported in the city. Although civic engineers have repaired over 500, citizens and activists say there are more potholes than what the website is reporting. In some places, the repair works have not helped solve the problem and potholes have resurfaced after one or two spells of rains, they alleged.

BMC has been using cold mix material to fill potholes for the last five years, with corporators questioning its success. “The cold mix material has not been very successful as it was expected to be. We need to find out a new technology. Some other technologies are there in the market and the BMC should check if that can be used for the roads,” Jadhav said.

Officials from the Roads and Traffic department said after potholes are repaired using cold mix material, it requires at least 12 hours to stabilise and traffic should be stopped. “However, in Mumbai, it is not possible as closing routes for such a long time is difficult,” an official said.