Potholes appear on Mumbai road two months after repair, corporator says sorry

Potholes on East Cross Lane on Besant Street, Santacruz on Tuesday. Karma Sonam Bhutia Potholes on East Cross Lane on Besant Street, Santacruz on Tuesday. Karma Sonam Bhutia

A local corporator has sent an apology letter to 24 housing societies in Santacruz (west) for “not being able to repair” a road in their vicinity, after potholes surfaced on the road less than two months after it was repaired. After potholes emerged on the East Cross lane on Besant street in Santacruz west, corporator Hetak Gala also assured the housing societies that the road repair work will be completed soon. The corporator has also asked the civic body to blacklist and penalise the contractor who carried out the repairs.

The repair work of East Cross lane began on April 15 following a bhoomi poojan in the presence of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. Hardly two months after the repair work began, the condition of the road is worse than it was before the repairs, claim locals. The local corporator had initiated the repair work through her corporators fund.

Gala said the work of the contractor was not satisfactory. “On asking the contractor to close an open manhole, his workers covered it permanently with tar instead of putting a cover on it. We had to get the work done again. All the repair work done was washed away in the rain. I have taken responsibility for this inconvenience to residents,” said Gala. A senior BMC official said, “We are already investigating the matter. We have forwarded the matter to top officials.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App