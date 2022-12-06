Pothole-free roads: BMC prohibits digging on newly-built cement and concrete roads

In a major development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited digging and trenching on newly constructed Cement and Concrete (CC) roads and asked all ward-level officials to find alternate means of laying utility cables where such roads have already been built.

Usually, the responsibility of maintaining roads in Mumbai after their completion lies with the contractors, till a specified time known as Defect Liability Period (DLP). The DLP of roads depends on several factors, including the quality of raw materials used in construction and the volume of load that includes pedestrian and traffic movement.

However, it has been observed that almost all the asphalt roads in Mumbai are dug up frequently by several agencies for creating underground ducts for utility lines like gas pipelines, telephone lines and fiber cables. Moreover, poor reinstatement after trenching-related works are completed also leads to top layers deteriorating and leads to water seepage as well at times. Since the permission for digging these roads are given by local authorities, the contractors are not held responsible for damage to roads during such work.

The quality of roads, however, gets affected and potholes start surfacing even after a short spell of rain during monsoon.

To ensure CC roads, which are being constructed to overcome the issue of potholes, do not face the same problem because of digging and trenching to lay utility lines, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), has written to the civic roads department along with the zonal deputy municipal commissioner and ward officials asking them to prohibit digging and trenching on already completed CC roads.

“BMC has decided to convert the asphalt mastic roads into cement concrete roads to manage the pothole issues better and there are many roads which have been completed in the recent past. It has come to my notice that many wards/utility agencies are requesting for trenching permission on the newly constructed CC roads. Many requests are received to trench the CC roads within the DLP period also. These requests are highly objectionable and, if allowed, will defeat the main purpose of having smooth and pothole-free roads. Trenching on the newly constructed and completed CC roads will be denied and will not be granted except in extraordinary cases,” read Velrasu’s letter.

Velrasu also directed ward officials and engineers from the civic roads department to co-ordinate with the utility agencies to ensure all works related to laying cables are carried out before concretisation works are started and asked them to make arrangements for creating alternate ducts for laying cables without harming the quality of roads.

Advertisement

“The trend of letting the CC road to be completed and putting in request for trenching after completion is highly objectionable. The civic roads department should also co-ordinate with ward officers so that the utility laying /repairing should be carried out before casting and curing of the CC roads. For the CC roads where work has been completed and utility repairs need to be undertaken, all efforts should be made to find alternative instead of trenching the newly constructed CC roads. The alternative may include discarding the utilities below the CC road and laying utilities in such a way as not to disturb the newly cast CC roads,” the letter stated. Meanwhile, elected representatives backed the decision and said it should have been implemented earlier.

“This is the best way to ensure that the quality of roads is not damaged and they become long-lasting. The BMC should have implemented this policy 10 years back, which in return would have saved a large amount of public money. Alongside this, the BMC should also give us a status of the roads that were taken up for concretisation in December 2021, for one year has passed and one can barely see any new roads coming up in Mumbai,” Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition in BMC and Congress corporator, said.

“The civic administration can map the growing need of these utilities for the next 40 years at least and based on their observation, they may create ducts through which these utility channels could pass in future without harming the quality of the road,” said Vinod Mishra former group leader and BJP corporator in BMC.