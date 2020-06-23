Pothole complaints: BMC issues WhatsApp numbers of engineers in 24 wards

Citizens can click photographs of potholes in their area and submit complaints on WhatsApp. (Representational) Citizens can click photographs of potholes in their area and submit complaints on WhatsApp. (Representational)

The BMC on Monday issued a list of WhatsApp contact numbers of road engineers across 24 wards, where citizens can submit complaints against potholes. The civic body has issued these contacts every monsoon for the past three years based on a directive from the Bombay High Court.

Citizens can click photographs of potholes in their area and submit complaints on WhatsApp. Apart from these contact numbers, they can upload the pictures and register complaints on mobile application, ‘MCGM 24/7’, and on toll-free 1800221293, between 9 am and 9 pm). A BMC official said they had decided to circulate WhatsApp numbers to help citizens who face difficulty in uploading pictures via the mobile app. They can directly message the ward’s civic engineer, following which the BMC has to fix the problem within 48 hours.

