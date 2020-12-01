Posts against Maharashtra CM on social media: Society has to find balance between rights of society, individuals, says HC

“A public office in democracy has to hear criticism day in and day out. Ultimately the people have to find a balance between the rights of the entire society and individual rights," the bench said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that a public office in a democracy has to hear criticism every day and ultimately the society has to find a balance between the rights of society and that of individuals. The HC also observed that the young generation will find something to write on and asked how they were expected to learn right or wrong if they are not allowed to express themselves on social media platforms.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik was hearing a plea by Navi Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey (38), who was booked by the Mumbai and Palghar police for allegedly making offensive remarks on social media platforms against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray in July this year.

Holey’s plea sought an interim protection from arrest, pending hearing of the case, and quashing of all FIRs and charges levelled against her.

Three FIRs were lodged against Holey by the Mumbai and Palghar police following her alleged remarks on social media in July. The FIRs were registered after several persons, including Yuva Sena member Rohan Chavan, filed police complaints against her.

On October 30, observing that the job of a police officer was difficult during the pandemic and that the personnel of Mumbai police, considered one of the best in the world, were overburdened, the HC had directed Holey to appear before the police and cooperate with the investigation.

On Tuesday, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Holey, submitted that the fundamental right to speech cannot be curtailed by the state, and that she was merely expressing her opinion criticising policy of the government. The bench said, “True, but we also have to ensure that the fundamental right of one person does not cause harm to another person.”

When Chandrachud showed the court a video of Holey which she had posted on Twitter, the HC asked the government lawyer, “Will you act against every person who says something on Twitter and how many actions will you take?”

Additional public prosecutor J P Yagnik told the court that the police were trying to investigate the intention behind the posts. When the court indicated that prima facie it was not inclined to agree with him, he submitted that the accused must not be let go off totally and there had to be some restraint on Holey’s part.

The bench noted, “A public office in democracy has to hear criticism day in and day out. Ultimately the people have to find a balance between the rights of the entire society and individual rights. We, the judges have been asked not to watch TV, Twitter, and we do not know anything. We come to the courts with a fresh mind. We have adopted a democratic structure.”

It added, “However, the younger generation will find something to write on (social media). If we do not allow the younger generation to express, how will they know that what they are expressing is right or wrong?”

