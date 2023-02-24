Posters of NCP leaders projected as ‘future CMs’ make party uneasy

Despite being in the Opposition, there is no dearth of workers of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hoping to see their leaders as the chief minister of Maharashtra. In the last two weeks, posters and standees of party state president Jayant Patil, leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule have been displayed in Mumbai announcing them as next CMs of the state.

While the party claims it is the work of over-enthusiastic workers, without taking consent from leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not missed the opportunity to mock NCP, extending best wishes to the NCP’s hopefuls and hinting at the infighting within the party. On February 15, marking Patil’s birthday, posters and hoardings were displayed in Mumbai, projecting him as the next CM. Patil and other NCP leaders shrugged it off as the love and enthusiasm of party workers. Even the state president of ally Congress, Nana Patole, said nobody can stop workers from putting up posters and it should not be taken too seriously as ‘party workers want to see their leader at the helm.’

Some days later, Pawar’s poster was displayed outside the party office saying there is only one future CM of Maharashtra, that is Ajit Pawar. The poster did not carry any worker’s name on it and was later removed by party office bearers. Pawar has been deputy CM of Maharashtra four times. The tussle between Patil and Pawar for the top post in the party as well as in government, is a topic of discussion within political circles, but denied by the two leaders.

Late Wednesday, another standee came up before NCP headquarters projecting Sule as the state’s first woman CM. In the photo, Sule can be seen with the NCP chief and her father Sharad Pawar. An official from Sule’s office told The Indian Express that the poster was put up by unknown people in the wee hours of Thursday, and was immediately withdrawn.

Taking a dig at Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said, “Nobody ever thought that Uddhav Thackeray would become CM but anything can happen in politics… I extend my best wishes to whoever wants to see whoever as a CM,”