Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Post pandemic, Nashik to host first hospitality convention

Pradeep Shetty, senior vice president, HRAWI informed that they have invited the chief Minister and tourism minister to the largest hospitality convention, which is taking place after a gap of three years.

Shetty said the idea of hosting this convention is to bring the fraternity and policy makers together for a discussion. (File)

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) will hold its 19th regional convention in Nashik between October 7 and 9. Sherry Bhatia, HRAWI president, said they decided to organise the event in the wine capital of India to make it a grand success.

Shetty said the idea of hosting this convention is to bring the fraternity and policy makers together for a discussion.
“We will bring up the issues that need the attention of the government and the other intention is to promote Nashik as the new domestic tourist destination. Nashik is not just about religious places but is also a wine destination. Also, a lot of adventure tourism is happening in Nashik,” Shetty added.

In the coming week, the HRAWI representatives will meet the CM and tourism minister to discuss pending issues and the most important agenda on table will be implementation of the industrial status accorded to the hospitality sector recently, the vice president of the association said.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 11:33:44 pm
