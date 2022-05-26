Post pandemic, BMC to keep track of students’ health too

Each student studying in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Public School (MPS) will now have a health card from the upcoming academic year. A software is being developed which will ensure that each student’s health-related data is available on one click.

The idea is to keep all health-related information of students ready for better diagnostics. Reports of all periodical health check-ups, specific health or medical conditions if any, treatments done in the past, as well as ongoing medicines, will be collated by the BMC’s education department. One click, and all this information will be available digitally. Periodical medical expert tips will also be given to students who may require such intervention.

According to information from the BMC’s education department, it will hold regular health check-ups in schools and upload the data against each child’s name. This will ensure access to past records and enable the school to check students’ health. “If any child is seen developing any health issue through these records, proactive action can be taken. In civic body-run hospitals, treatment will be done for free if required,” an officer from the department said that NGOs will also support the initiative.

Meanwhile, BMC has also signed an MoU with BYJU’S to provide high-class digital learning experience to students from MPS. The learning app by BYJU’S and few other services will be made available for free for MPA students. Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray who is also Guardian Minister for Mumbai finalised the agreement with Byju Ravindran, CEO of BYJU’S at the World Economic Forum, Switzerland.