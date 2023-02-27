Post on Chandrakant Patil: Bombay HC quashes FIRs against activist, imposes Rs 25k cost on cop

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed and set aside two FIRs registered by Pune police against political activist Sandeep Kudale, who claimed to be a Congress worker, for posting a video on BJP leader and minister Chandrakant Patil’s alleged objectionable remarks against social reformers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the concerned Pune police officer in the case in which he was arrested.

While reserving its verdict in Kudale’s plea, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K Chavan had on January 18 questioned the Pune police as to whether an offence under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was made out against him, and said that the police are expected to uphold the law before taking the “drastic step” of arrest. The bench also directed the Pune police not to file the chargesheet against the concerned activist till further orders.

On December 10, 2022, Kudale had uploaded a post on social media after the ink attack on Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education. The next day, a criminal case was registered against him under Section 153A (1) of the IPC and he was arrested thereafter.

Kothrud police station also booked him under IPC sections 353 and 34 for allegedly misbehaving with an on-duty policeman outside Patil’s residence. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station for an offence punishable under section 153A.

“The FIR is malafide and malicious, and the alleged offences are not made out,” submitted advocate Subodh Desai for Kudale.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, for the Maharashtra government, told the bench that all FIRs were not identical and a complaint was lodged due to “the tense and volatile situation, which was likely to incite disharmony. FIRs were registered against others too. People were protesting across the state and there was retaliation.”

The bench also asked the police why the notice under section 41A of CrPC was not sent to the petitioner. “If there was a retaliation, then who is the originator of what happened? Does it constitute an offence in the facts of the case? Who is responsible for creating this situation?” the bench asked.

AG Saraf said that even the magistrate before whom Kudale was produced considered that the offence was made out while remanding him to custody. “The police officer was not at fault and instead, after receiving a complaint, acted as per prevailing situation to restore public tranquillity,” Saraf argued.

The bench said that it would also consider if the FIR was lodged without application of mind. “You (state) have to show the offence was made out before you took a drastic step. The Supreme Court has time and again said registering FIR has serious consequences. We expect them to uphold the law,” the bench had said while reserving its order.