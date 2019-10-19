Mumbai: Post-monsoon rainfall over weekend, says IMD

EVEN AS southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts in north Konkan, post-monsoon rainfall or thundershowers is likely to lash Mumbai, Thane and Palghar over the weekend. The weather bureau has also predicted rain on the polling day (October 21) in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

A weather system in the Arabian Sea, the weather bureau said, would lead to increase in rain activity over the weekend. “The formation of a low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with associated cyclonic circulation will lead to moderate and scattered showers in Mumbai and Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department, said.

Light drizzle was recorded in Dadar, Powai, Goregaon parts of the city on Friday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, Mumbai recorded 1.2 mm of rain.

The IMD has also predicted cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms for the next three days in Mumbai. “The areas along Maharashtra coast is likely to receive good showers along the Konkan coast and parts of central Maharashtra from Friday onwards,” an official from the IMD said.

The weather bureau predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm in Mumbai for Saturday.

Earlier, the IMD announced withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Mumbai on October 14, after no rain activity was witnessed for the three days leading to October 14 and lack of weather circulation leading to showers. The normal date of the withdrawal of monsoon from all of Konkan, major parts of Madhya Maharashtra, extreme northwest Marathwada and extreme west of Vidarbha is October 1. For the entire state, it is October 10.

On Friday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius, while Colaba weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.