Post-matric scholarship: Maharashtra Govt to extend scheme for poor students

The Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday to finalise this decision. (Representational/File)

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the post-matric scholarship scheme for students from socially and economically backward classes, studying in deemed universities which were out of the purview until now.

A total of 14,232 students studying different courses in 21 deemed universities of the state will benefit from this, and an estimated Rs 118 crore will be spent for the same. Maharashtra currently gives benefits of the scheme to students from socially and economically backward classes studying in private unaided institutions, and has been in the process of modifying the same to include deemed university beneficiaries. The Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday to finalise this decision.