Post illegal vaccine camp: BMC to vaccinate 390 residents of Hiranandani Heritage Society today

The BMC on Saturday will vaccinate residents of Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali West who were administered saline water instead of vaccines in an illegal inoculation camp organised in May.

The camp will be held at Amenity Market in Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar for the 390 residents of the society who had taken part in the bogus vaccination drive.

Officials said BMC has come up with a list of people who have been duped in a similar manner at nine areas of the city. “We have got a list of people who suspect that they were administered fake vaccines. We are verifying… Those who were administered real vaccines can be given a second dose if eligible. But those who got fake jabs, will be given their first dose,” said an official from BMC.

On May 30, 390 people had participated in a purported vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage society by paying Rs 1,260 for a dose of Covishield. However, their vaccination certificates – many of which were generated after a delay of a few days – showed various dates of vaccination and names of hospitals which administered the jabs.