Post HDFC V-P murder: Cops to ask malls, offices to step up security

A senior officer said that the only CCTV camera at mall was at the exit and had poor quality footage. A senior officer said that the only CCTV camera at mall was at the exit and had poor quality footage.

TWO DAYS after Siddharth Sanghvi, vice president of HDFC Bank, was allegedly murdered in the Kamala Mills parking lot, the Mumbai Police is in the process of writing to malls and corporate offices across the city, asking them to install CCTV cameras in parking lots and step up security.

In the parking lot where Sanghvi was murdered, police said, there were no CCTV cameras. There was a solitary security guard for the entire parking area, police said.

While the local NM Joshi police station will write to the officials responsible for the security at Kamla Mills, the police have decided to extend the exercise across the city. Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deven Bharti said that they will be carrying out a security review of malls and corporate offices with parking lots across the city.

Read | HDFC V-P murder: ‘Two days before Sanghvi’s murder, accused tried to attack another man in parking lot’

“Depending on the findings, we will ask those in charge of these establishments to upgrade security procedure. The focus will be on having decent quality CCTV cameras and security guards in isolated places like parking lots. The zonal deputy commissioners will be made in charge for their respective zones in the city to ensure that establishments comply to security procedures,” Bharti told The Indian Express.

A senior officer said that the only CCTV camera at mall was at the exit and had poor quality footage.

The police could not spot if there was anyone else in the car in which the accused Sarfaraz Shaikh took the body of the deceased.

“At least parking lots in several offices are relatively isolated spots. There should at least be CCTV cameras with someone to monitor it so that if there is an incident like the Sanghvi case, the security staff can rush to help,” an officer added.

Talking further about the interrogation, a senior officer said since the accused had initially claimed that there were others involved with him as well, three separate teams were formed to interrogate him. “Three separate teams led by ACP Shashank Sandhbhor and senior inspectors Dinesh Kadam and Sukhlal Varpe interrogated the accused. We also changed the locations where the accused was interrogated. Eventually, all the three teams concluded that Shaikh had carried out the crime without any external help,” an officer said. The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested Shaikh for allegedly murdering Sanghvi while he was leaving from his workplace on September 5.

According to the police, Shaikh initially held Sanghvi at knife-point and later slit his throat and stabbed him to death. Police said that robbery was the motive behind the murder.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App