The civic body will also start special buses from Thane station to the centre. (Express Photo)

THANE IS set to get its first post-Covid Care Centre at Majiwada next week, civic officials said. The centre, with a capacity to treat more than 400 patients, will provide healthcare and monitor the recovery of patients who have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

A total of 39,486 Covid-19 patients have been recorded in Thane until Thursday, of whom 35,330 have been discharged. The district has recorded 1,035 deaths due to the virus.

“We are doing everything for the nearly 3,500 active Covid-19 patients, but what about the 35,000 who already won the battle against Covid-19… The (Majiwada) centre seeks is to ensure better care for whoever gets discharged after Covid-19 treatment,” Dr Vipin Sharma, Thane Municipal Commissioner, said Thursday.

Even after recovery, senior TMC officers said, a Covid-19 patient may face problems like weakness and loss of focus. The post-Covid Care Centre will have yoga experts, dieticians, physiotherapists, and counsellors to guide patients on post-disease healthcare.

The civic body will also start special buses from Thane station to the centre. The busses will be available every 30 minutes from 6.30 am till midnight, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd