Post Ambani terror scare case, 55 CCTV cameras installed at headquarters of Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police headquarters (HQ) is now overseen by a network of 55 CCTV cameras.

These have come up in the last few weeks in the wake of the Ambani terror scare case. In March, it had been found that the white Innova car tailing the Scorpio vehicle – which was parked outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with gelatin sticks and a threat letter – belonged to the Mumbai Police and used to be parked at the HQ.

The CCTV cameras will also help police look into the movements of those coming and leaving as well as keep track of the cars that enter and exit the HQ. This again would have provided crucial evidence in the Ambani case as some of the meetings to allegedly plot the crime had taken place at the HQ, the NIA has claimed.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Chaitanya S said a tender was floated last month and within a month, the CCTV network was made functional. An officer said that after the tenders were floated by the government, a contract was awarded to Secutech Automation India Private Limited to set up 55 cameras at a cost of Rs 2.52 crore, excluding GST.

A senior officer said that earlier, the feed of the CCTV cameras installed at the HQ was provided to the old police control room on the first floor of the main building where the commissioner’s office is located.

However, a few years ago, after the control room was digitised and transferred to the fifth floor of the new building, the CCTV camera connections were lost. Only a few cameras, like the ones at the entrance of the police commissioner’s office, remained functional.

“No one bothered to reconnect them and the cameras stopped functioning over a period of time. However, with the incidents that have taken place earlier this year, a decision was taken to set up the network again,” the officer said.

The NIA has alleged that former officer Pradeep Sharma, who has been arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, had come to the Mumbai Police HQ days before the murder. The Scorpio parked outside the Ambani residence belonged to Hiran.

The central agency has claimed that a meeting was then held at the office of Crime Intelligence Unit, headed by dismissed officer Sachin Waze, who has been arrested in the Ambani terror scare case. Sharma is alleged to have met some other officers as well at the HQ.

The NIA has also alleged that to avoid working CCTV cameras at the main gate, Waze had lunged over the boundary wall of the police commissioner’s office and headed to Thane on March 4, when Hiran was murdered. He had gone to meet Hiran and hand him to others who eventually killed him, the agency has said.