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Posing as I-T officials, they tried to extort a Mumbai businessman. A silly mistake gave them away

On July 17, nine men and women walked into an Andheri East firm, switched off the CCTV, seized every phone and told the owner he owed the I-T department over Rs 1 crore. He refused to pay a rupee. Next morning, he asked the department about the raid. It had sent no one.

Mumbai businessman extortion case, Mumbai businessman extortion, income tax scam, income tax fraud, income tax Mumbai businessman extortion case, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe investigation team with the three accused in Mumbai. (Express)
Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
13 min readMumbaiOct 11, 2026 06:55 AM IST First published on: Oct 11, 2026 at 06:55 AM IST

On a humid July afternoon, Rajkumar Kandaswami was at his home — a typical, two bed room set up in the Saki Naka neighbourhood of Andheri East.

A businessman in his 50s, he runs a company manufacturing medical equipment. He had returned home from his office only an hour ago. His mobile phone rang; it was one of his employees.

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Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai... Read More

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