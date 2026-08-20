Posing as eunuch, man enters Mumbai flat to ‘bless’ woman, rapes her

A man allegedly posing as a eunuch and dressed in women’s clothes entered a woman’s home in Powai of Mumbai on the pretext of performing a ritual to bless her with a child, sexually assaulted her and fled after taking Rs 2,000, police said. The accused, identified as Anil Shinde (30), was arrested from Kalwa later the same night after police traced the autorickshaw he had taken from the building.

According to police, the woman lives in Powai with her husband and an elderly relative. The couple have been married for four to five years and don’t have children.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shinde allegedly arrived at the flat dressed as a woman and claimed to be a eunuch. The elderly relative opened the door while the woman’s husband was at work.