Posing as CID officers, two ‘steal documents, money from Assamese men on pretext of checking NRC details’

“I came to Mumbai on Saturday morning,” he told the police in his statement. “I was supposed to fly to Kuwait from here, while my friend was supposed to go back to Assam.” (Representational Image) “I came to Mumbai on Saturday morning,” he told the police in his statement. “I was supposed to fly to Kuwait from here, while my friend was supposed to go back to Assam.” (Representational Image)

Two Assamese men were allegedly duped of Rs 2,000 by two unidentified persons posing as officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the pretext of “checking details” under the NRC (National Register of Citizens). The men also stole their documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card and ATM card, police said.

Officers of Azad Maidan police station said the incident took place on Saturday. The complainant, Mohamed Rehman (24) said he wanted to go to Kuwait for a job, for which he had come to Mumbai with his friend.

“I came to Mumbai on Saturday morning,” he told the police in his statement. “I was supposed to fly to Kuwait from here, while my friend was supposed to go back to Assam.”

At around 3 am, while the two were at Crawford market near CST station, two men reportedly approached them and asked them where they were from. “We told them we had come from Assam, following which, they asked us for our NRC cards. As we our new in the city, we were scared and couldn’t show anything. They then starting insisting and even asked us if we were Bangladeshi nationals,” the complainant said. The accused allegedly claimed they were CID officers and started inquiring further. They then asked Rehman and his friend for their Aadhaar card and simultaneously started checking their bags.

“On finding Rs 8,450 in their bags, they raised suspicion that the notes were counterfeit and asked them to go in an office nearby,” an officer said. “They threatened to arrested them, after which, Rehman agreed to go with them while the friend stood outside with their bags.”

The two then took him to an isolated location and took away his Aadhaar card, PAN card, ATM card and other documents and then asked him to leave. “Sometime later, Rehman received a message saying Rs 2,000 was withdrawn from his account,” the officer said.

The duo consulted people nearby and realised they have been duped. They then reported the incident to the police. “We went to the spot after cross-verifying the incident and registered a case under relevant sections of cheating and robbery,” an officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App