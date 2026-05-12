‘Zero compliance with POSH Act’: Women’s panel files scathing report in TCS case

A fact-finding committee constituted by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has found evidence of “pervasive sexual harassment”, systemic bullying, religious harassment and serious violations of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the NCW said it had taken suo motu cognisance of complaints by several women employees and constituted a fact-finding committee under the direction of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The committee comprised Justice Sadhna Jadhav, retired judge of the Bombay High Court, former Haryana DGP BK Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora, and NCW senior coordinator Lilabati. The panel visited Nashik on April 18 and 19 and interacted with complainants, members of the Internal Committee constituted under the POSH Act, police officials and other witnesses.

The Commission said the inquiry culminated in a report exceeding 50 pages with over 25 recommendations, which was submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 8.

According to the report, the committee observed a “deeply disturbing and toxic workplace environment” marked by sexual harassment, abuse of authority and sustained mental harassment of women employees.

“The accused persons had assumed effective control of the TCS, Nashik. They used to target young and vulnerable girls,” the NCW said in the statement, adding that complainants had allegedly faced sexual, emotional and mental harassment, including alleged molestation attempts.

The report alleged that women employees were subjected to repeated religious insults and anti-religious commentary at the workplace. According to the committee, the accused allegedly denigrated Hindu mythology, beliefs, traditions and practices and attempted to portray Islam as “a far superior religion to Hinduism”. The report stated that the accused indulged in degrading and belittling the Hindu faith and created a coercive atmosphere through repeated anti-religious commentary directed at women employees.

Multiple people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo) Multiple people have been arrested in the Nashik TCS case so far. (Express Photo)

Systemic bullying

The committee further described the case as one involving “systemic bullying”, including stalking, humiliating conduct, demeaning comments and behavioural patterns that caused female employees to feel humiliated and disrespected. The report stated that women employees faced sustained mental harassment at the workplace.

According to the findings, many women employees wished to lodge complaints, but were unable to do so due to fear, social stigma, and the absence of a trustworthy complaint mechanism and environment. The report stated that employees feared exposing their families to social stigma and also feared professional repercussions, including transfers and termination.

The NCW report further said the Nashik office was effectively controlled by the accused persons identified as Danish, Tausif and Raza Memon, who were allegedly protected by senior official Ashwini Chainani. The committee observed that no employee had the courage to raise complaints and that those who did so feared adverse professional consequences, including transfers and termination. It further stated that Chainani’s “silence and insensitivity” had effectively endorsed the alleged acts of the accused.

The committee also noted that younger employees, particularly from Generation Z, appeared especially vulnerable to the alleged anti-religious discourse and workplace pressure.

Among the security lapses flagged in the report was the alleged failure of CCTV systems at the office. The committee observed that although CCTV cameras had been installed, they were found to be non-functional.

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No compliance with POSH Act

The report also flagged what it termed “zero compliance” with provisions of the POSH Act.

According to the findings, the Internal Committee under the POSH Act was a common committee for both Pune and Nashik offices, which the committee said was in direct contravention of the law. It further observed that not a single Internal Committee member had visited or inspected the Nashik office for POSH compliance.

The report stated that there were no placards, boards or posters at the Nashik office displaying POSH compliance mandates, details and contact information of Internal Committee members, or penalties for non-compliance under Section 19 of the POSH Act. It also noted the absence of awareness programmes for employees and orientation programmes for Internal Committee members. “There was no board displaying the members or their contact details of the IC Committee. There was no iota of any material to inform the employees about the consequences or penalties for noncompliance with Section 19 of the POSH Act. No awareness programmes for employees and no orientation programmes for IC members. In short, there was zero compliance with the POSH Act,” the report said.

It added, “The committee was shocked at the insensitivity demonstrated by the members of the POSH committee/ IC Committee of TCS.”

“There was no expression of empathy or sympathy for the female employees at TCS Nasik. It is more than clear that this inaction on the part of the organization was not just a compliance deficit but was a governance deficit as well. The Internal committee in the present case has miserably failed to make available any safety mechanism for the employees at the workplace. The failure to do so shall be aggressively punished to set an example,” it said.

The committee identified the absence of an effective mechanism for prevention and redressal of workplace harassment at the TCS Nashik unit as “the most important factor” that determined the course of events in the case.

Among its recommendations, the NCW called for strict compliance with Sections 19, 25 and 26 of the POSH Act and stated that failure to comply should invite strict action. It also recommended mandatory preventive and prohibitory mechanisms against workplace sexual harassment and said Internal Committees should function proactively rather than merely as formal structures.

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The committee further recommended effective human resources and grievance redressal mechanisms at every workplace unit and safeguards to ensure that filing complaints does not adversely affect the employment of complainants and that their services are protected against all odds.

CCTV systems under lens

The panel also sought periodic monitoring and supervision of workplace safety mechanisms, including the proper functioning of CCTV systems.

The report emphasised that registration of FIRs and recourse to criminal law do not override or suspend employers’ obligations under the POSH Act and that remedies under criminal law and the POSH Act operate simultaneously.

The committee stated that it had advised police authorities to invoke provisions of the Witness Protection Act, 2017, to protect complainants and co-employee witnesses in the present case. It also directed police to protect them from undue media intrusion and provide adequate protection from anti-social elements.

The NCW committee further recommended that the accused be prosecuted under Sections 75, 78, 79 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Section 299 penalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs. In the opinion of the Committee, the accused deserved to be charge-sheeted under Section 68(a) of the BNS, as there was a clear abuse of authority to induce or seduce a woman – either in their custody, under their charge, or present on the premises – to have sexual intercourse with him,” the committee said.

The report further recommended that proper care should be taken to ensure the accused do not attempt to act in defiance or interfere with the liberty, autonomy and regular professional functioning of complainants.

The NCW said it has recommended that the authorities concerned and the management of Tata Consultancy Services take appropriate action and ensure strict compliance with statutory safeguards for the dignity, safety and protection of women employees at the workplace.