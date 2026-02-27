Portuguese content creator harassed for selfie at Mumbai’s Dhobhi Ghat; police launch manhunt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai police on Friday launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly harassed a Portuguese woman tourist, and forced her to take a selfie on Sunday.
The woman, a digital content creator, recorded the incident in her vlog, which quickly went viral on social media. Following the video, the police took suo motu cognisance and registered a First Information Report (FIR) for stalking.
An officer said that after the video came to their attention, they contacted the woman on social media, but found she had left the city. However, she provided details to the police based on which an FIR was registered against the two men seen harassing her for a selfie in the video.
The woman told the police that the incident occurred on February 22 at Dhobi Ghat, where she and another woman were sightseeing. As she began recording her vlog, the two men started following them and repeatedly asked for a selfie. Despite her refusals, they continued pursuing her, forcing her to physically push one of them away.
An officer said they are reviewing CCTV footage and showing photos of the accused to locals in hopes of identifying and arresting them soon.
The woman posted about the harassment, and added the video as well.
“This was the first time something like this happened to me in India, and I have been here for two months now. Most of my experience has been beautiful, kind and welcoming. But this day was different.”
“They kept following us, asking for photos even after I said no multiple times. I did not feel comfortable, and they were super pushy. They followed us around for over 15 minutes, and it started to feel really overwhelming. At some point, I had to physically push them away just to create space. Just a reminder that ‘no’ is a full sentence.”
Similar incidents have been reported in Mumbai involving foreign visitors who were harassed for photos or sexually harassed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram