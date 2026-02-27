Portuguese content creator harassed for selfie at Mumbai’s Dhobhi Ghat; police launch manhunt

An officer said they are reviewing CCTV footage and showing photos of the accused to locals in hopes of identifying and arresting them soon. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Mumbai police on Friday launched a manhunt for two men who allegedly harassed a Portuguese woman tourist, and forced her to take a selfie on Sunday.

The woman, a digital content creator, recorded the incident in her vlog, which quickly went viral on social media. Following the video, the police took suo motu cognisance and registered a First Information Report (FIR) for stalking.

An officer said that after the video came to their attention, they contacted the woman on social media, but found she had left the city. However, she provided details to the police based on which an FIR was registered against the two men seen harassing her for a selfie in the video.