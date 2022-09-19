Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes & memory

Among Hutokshi Bomanbehram’s family heirlooms is a miniature carriage, all of eight inches, with eight horses and four riders. A closer look reveals it’s a model of the Gold State Coach, the gilded carriage that British monarchs, including Queen Elizabeth II, have ridden in for coronations since 1821. That’s not all — Bomanbehram also owns a 50-year-old Wedgwood plate depicting the Tower of London and coins minted with Elizabeth’s visage.

This fascination with the British monarchy is not just limited to Bomanbehram, 75. Every Zoroastrian Parsi and Irani home, it is said lightheartedly, has a portrait of the queen, be it Victoria or Elizabeth. The community often referred to Elizabeth as “Aapri Rani” (our queen). And when she died on September 8, this refrain rang out across social media posts — some sincere, some tongue-in-cheek.

Bomanbehram said: “I always got the feeling she was alone. But there was a dignity about her. That’s what I felt drawn towards.”

Noshir Dadrawala, 61, a former trustee of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet, recalls framed portraits of erstwhile queens at home as a child. The frames are now long gone and the portraits have been tucked away. Dadrawala said: “My parents were from the pre-Independence era, and many continued to cherish a fondness for the British though they accepted the transition [to Independent India]. This didn’t mean they were any less patriotic.”

A generation ago, it was routine to find odd knickknacks and valuable souvenirs connected to the coronation and the jubilees across Parsi and Irani homes. Coins, biscuit tins, tea sets and miniature models were treasured objects.

Sarvar Irani, 61, who works as AGM of administration at a Mumbai mall, has a unique collection, however. Some thirty years ago, Sarvar started seeking out books, souvenirs, postcards and other paper ephemera connected to the British monarchy. Her favourite is on the coronation of the queen published in 1953 by the Illustrated London News.

Even as Elizabeth’s visage aged across portraits and memorabilia, she still had “the same smile and the same twinkle in her eye,” said Sarvar.

Sarvar’s mother migrated from Yazd in Iran to Bombay (as it was then known) before independence. Sarvar’s daughter, Sharon, 37, said migration may be one of the reasons why her community is interested in collecting. “Some people may think these royal memorabilia convey an imperialist mindset but a lot of it is about loss. We are keenly aware of time shifting.”

The Zoroastrians have come to India mainly fleeing persecution in Iran (formerly Persia) since the 7th century AD. When the East India Company set up its offices, they were able to secure jobs as agents — often thanks to their fair skin and keenness on English education.

“The recent generation has understood this postcolonial hangover. Sometimes we make fun of our grandparents when they share memories of the British,” said actor and singer Zervaan Bunshah. Bunshah, 28, is popular for his comic sketches on social media and the queen’s death elicited a humorous take on his community. “So inspired by her,” cries one character, “we named all our baugs colonies… obviously I’m not comparing to her colonies…” Another looks to the heavens and says, “This is the second queen you have taken away from me,” referring to the late singer Freddie Mercury.

Many Zoroastrians are in on the joke. A post that circulated on WhatsApp around September 11, which the government declared as a day of mourning, said every Parsi home must observe a condolence lunch “to commemorate the passing away of our beloved cousin, albeit 378 times removed”.

The Zoroastrian figure most notable for his fondness of the royal family is the late Boman Rashid Kohinoor, who ran the popular cafe Britannia and Co. Historian Simin Patel, who is researching Mumbai’s Irani cafes for a book, said this was among his many efforts to build a rapport with international patrons. “This image [of his love of the British royals] was really cultivated in the 2000s. The fascination with the British was quirky, but he had 15 countries that he spoke about with ease,” she said.

At Britannia and Co., Kohinoor hung a portrait of Elizabeth right next to one of Gandhi. His son, Afshin, 61, who now runs the cafe, said the portrait was sent to his father, along with a letter from the queen, around 2012, the year of the Diamond Jubilee. The portrait will stay till he runs the cafe, but is not sure of its fate after that. “My father is gone. The queen is gone. This is all history now.”