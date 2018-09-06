Portion of overbridge in Bhiwandi collapses

A portion of the Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Bhiwandi collapsed on Wednesday. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi) A portion of the Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Bhiwandi collapsed on Wednesday. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi)

A portion of a slab of the Rajiv Gandhi overbridge in Bhiwandi collapsed Wednesday. The bridge was subsequently closed for repairs. Residents had for several months been complaining about the bridge, located near the state transport bus stand.

According to police, part of a slab collapsed at around 10 am on Wednesday. “There were no vehicles when the plaster and part of debris fell under the bridge… we emptied the bridge and the surrounding areas of traffic,” said an officer from the Bhiwandi police.

“The bridge is old and damaged. Our complaints and applications to the civic corporation fell on deaf ears,” said Sameer Shaikh, a local resident.

The Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation, however, claimed that only the plaster of the slab collapsed. Commissioner Manohar Hire said, “…The repair work will commence tomorrow after which a full structural audit will be done and only then will the bridge be reopened.”

