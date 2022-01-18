IIT-Bombay researchers develop portable patient chair for rural dental camps

Researchers at the IDC School of Design at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have developed a portable patient chair for dental camps. The objective is to provide a substitute for the dental clinic chair, one that can be taken to camps held in rural parts of the country.

The researchers, who are ready with a pilot production, wanted to make a chair that was portable as well as easy to use and clean. They had several discussions with dentists to address specific problems pertaining to the patient chair in rural dental camps. Now, the prototype will be handed over for use to understand if more changes are required.

“We have taken a student project from design to pilot production for the benefit of dental patients in rural areas,” said Professor B K Chakravarthy at the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay.

According to information provided by him, over 70 per cent of the Indian population resides in rural areas, where only one dentist is available for every 250,000 residents.

The portable patient chair provides traveling dental camps with a sturdy and adjustable folding chair. Designed with hygiene and transportability as primary concerns, the chair is lightweight, folds to save space in dental vans, and has attached wheels to form a trolley.

This chair will allow dental camps to cater to a larger proportion of the under-represented patient base of urban and rural India, considerably enhancing access to basic healthcare. It’s been designed to meet dentists’ needs at camps. It supports sitting dentistry; the dentist will be able to sit and work comfortably about the chair.