Porn racket: Mumbai Police summons director of Armsprime Media

The Mumbai Police has summoned one of the directors of Armsprime Media Private Limited in connection with its investigation in the porn racket case in which 11 arrests have been made so far. The director, identified as Saurabh Kushwah, has been asked to present himself before the property cell of the Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police in its remand report had said that prime facie investigations revealed that Raj Kundra-founded Armsprime had, through London-based Kenrin Private Limited, bought the hotshots mobile app to upload pornographic content.

While Kundra was arrested by police, his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who owned Kenrin was named as a wanted accused in the case.

A senior officer said, “There are certain details about Armsprime that have come forth in the investigation so far. In order to get some clarity on it, we have summoned one of the directors on Wednesday.”

The case pertains to an alleged racket of forcing women to expose themselves in porn movies and streaming of pornographic content on social media platforms, which is banned in India. Police said more arrests were likely in the case.