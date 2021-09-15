Porn racket case: Police set to file chargesheet against Raj Kundra this week

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is set to file its second chargesheet before the court in the porn racket case later this week against businessman Raj Kundra and the IT head of his company Viaan Enterprises, Ryan Thorpe.

The Crime Branch had in April filed a chargesheet in the case against nine persons who were arrested in February. It did not name Kundra and Thorpe whose involvement came to light later, leading to their arrest. The nine accused are currently out on bail.

The police have claimed that apart from the 11 accused identified so far, the investigation has not found the involvement of others in the case.

The case came to light after the Crime Branch raided a bungalow at Madh Island where a porn movie was being shot. Later, those involved in the filming and uploading the movie on portals were arrested.

Kundra and Thorpe were arrested in July for allegedly operating some of these portals. The duo are currently behind bars and are likely to apply for bail once the second chargesheet is filed.

An officer said that since the duo was arrested on July 19, the 60-day period to file a chargesheet will get over this Sunday. “We will be filing the chargesheet in the next few days… Apart from the role of those arrested in the case, no new names have been added in the chargesheet,” the officer added.

The Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation team to investigate the case after three more FIRs were registered in the matter. The FIRs were related to other victims who had come forward alleging that they were forced to expose themselves in porn films.

An officer said that as part of the evidence, they have recorded statements of several witnesses and gathered technical evidence in the form of pornographic videos retrieved from Viaan Enterprises as well as WhatsApp groups where it can be seen that Kundra who was running the racket.

The police also claim to have found several suspicious monetary transfers into Kundra’s bank account, pointing to his role in the racket.