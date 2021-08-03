Porn racket case: Court denies interim protection to Gehana Vasisth

Gehana Vasisth was arrested in a similar case in February but granted bail in June. (File photo)

A sessions court Tuesday refused interim protection to actor Gehana Vasisth in an ongoing adult films case filed by the property cell of the Mumbai Police.

The court noted there are serious allegations against Vasisth that she compelled women to enact obscene acts for adult films and it is not a fit case to grant an interim relief. The court will hear the case next on August 6.

Vasisth was arrested in a similar case in February but granted bail in June.

Meanwhile, in the detailed order rejecting bail to businessman Raj Kundra, arrested for alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content through mobile apps, the metropolitan magistrate’s court said the alleged offence is “detrimental to the health of our society”. “In such circumstances, societal interest in the prosecution of a crime which has a wider social dimension cannot be overlooked,” the court said, adding that the investigation is in progress and releasing him would hamper the probe.

The court also said that the arrest was not illegal as claimed by Kundra, stating the investigating officer had mentioned the reasons for his arrest as required by law. Kundra’s plea seeking release on similar grounds was reserved for orders by the Bombay High Court Monday.