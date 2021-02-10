Porn movies racket: Mumbai police lodge second FIR; eight arrested so far

Mumbai Police had raided a bungalow in Madh area of Malad last week on Friday, where a porn movie was allegedly being shot.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a second FIR in connection with an FIR registered last week, following which seven persons, including a small-time actress, were arrested for allegedly producing porn films at a bungalow in Madh. Police registered the second FIR after another woman alleged that she was forced to act in the porn films.

The second FIR was registered at Malwani police station against three persons, including Yasmin Khan, who was previously arrested following the registration of the first FIR by the Mumbai Crime Branch, her husband and another accused. As part of its investigation in the first FIR, Mumbai Police arrested one Dipankar Khasanvis alias Shyam Banarjee (36) on Tuesday, who is Khan’s husband. With the fresh arrest on Tuesday, the total number of arrests in the case has reached eight.

As per police, Khasanvis, too, was part of the company that ran the application on which obscene and pornographic content was allegedly being broadcast. The officer said that Khasanvis was also involved in the shooting of the content.

According to a crime branch officer, after the five accused in the case were arrested, another woman who was allegedly forced to act in the porn films approached Malwani police station with a complaint.

Subsequently, the second FIR was registered on Tuesday against three persons, including Khan, her husband and another accused.

Mumbai Police had raided a bungalow in Madh area of Malad last week on Friday, where a porn movie was allegedly being shot.

Police initially arrested five persons in the case, including Khan who is alleged to be the producer and director of the film. Based on the interrogation of the five arrested persons, police had arrested actress Gehna Vasisht and Umesh Kamat, the representative of a UK-based production house, who was alleged to have uploaded some of the porn videos sent to him by Vasisht.

The films were allegedly being shown on web portals and applications that charge a subscription fee. Apart from shooting and broadcasting porn films that are illegal in the country, the accused had also forced women into shooting for the porn films under the pretext of them being web series, police said.