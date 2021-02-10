Porn movies racket: Another in police net

Mumbai police’s crime branch, which is investigating the case of porn movies’ production, on Wednesday arrested another person from Surat, taking the total number of arrests to nine.

The police said the accused, identified as Tanvir Hashmi alias Tan (40), directed some porn movies and sold them to a few OTT platforms that were involved in showing porn and semi-porn films, an officer said. Some of these movies were also shot in Surat, the officer added.

Prior to this, eight persons, including small-time actress Gehna Vasisht, were arrested by the crime branch in this case.

The police on Friday raided a bungalow in Madh where a porn film was allegedly being shot and arrested five persons, including two male actors, a photographer, a cameraman and a director.

Broadcasting porn is illegal in India. The police added that some women are forced to act in these films as they feature as regular web series. Some of these movies were also sent to a production house in the UK where they were uploaded.