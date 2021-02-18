Porn apps case: Four more sent to judicial custody

Four accused, including small-time actor Gehana Vasisth, arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the porn apps case were sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. So far the police have arrested nine persons, of which five were arrested from a bungalow in Madh Island where a pornographic video was allegedly being shot. The five were earlier sent to judicial custody.

An officer said Vasisth along with Shyam Banerjee, husband of Yasmin Khan alias Rowa arrested earlier, Umesh Kamat, coordinator with a UK-based production house that allegedly uploaded pornographic content, and one Tanvir Hashmi alias Tan, who allegedly directed some of these movies, were produced before a court on Wednesday which remanded them to judicial custody.

An officer said the police were likely to take custody of Vasisth and Khan in three other FIRs registered in connection with the case. Two FIRs have been registered at Malwani and one at Lonavla police station. These cases were registered after some women, who had been promised roles in web series were allegedly made to act in porn movies under duress, approached the police after the accused were arrested.