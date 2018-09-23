Porkaholics: These foodies fork through their conversation with pork

Porkaholics has 8900 members on its Facebook page. (Representational image) Porkaholics has 8900 members on its Facebook page. (Representational image)

Minced pork wrapped around eggs, pork ribs with black pepper, a Naga pork chop curry with rice, Manipuri style pork. A quick scroll through this Facebook page with its photos and rich recipes will prove that its 8,900 members mean business when it comes to pork.

“It is common to hear discussions about chicken or mutton, but not pork. It used to irritate me that people who eat pork are sometimes judged. Through this group we advocate — eat and let eat,” said Rhea Mitra Dalal, a Mumbai-based home chef, who started this group on Facebook, and soon created an unofficial group of chefs in Mumbai to cook such recipes.

Once in every two months, a group of three chefs called Hokus Porkus, whip up their own menu, with pork being the highlight. They then post it on social media and invite orders. Once they get a certain amount of orders, they choose a weekend, cook the meal and deliver it to people.

In one recipe, Dalal tweaked the traditional bacon-wrapped scotch eggs to make space for pork. “Traditionally it has mutton or lamb, I replaced it with pork,” she said. The boiled egg was covered with minced pork, with strips of bacon wrapped around it and then baked.

When the pork lovers’ group on Facebook, The Porkaholics, started about two years ago, Dalal did not expect to see such a huge fan base for the meat. People discuss which restaurants serve the best pork, chefs share new recipes that they try and members eagerly discuss what to eat next.

For Mudhumita Pyne (41), pork is one of her favourite meats. “We felt like there weren’t enough options for people who want to eat pork. There is so much that can be done with it,” said Pyne, who is also a home-chef.

The idea of creating such a group came from this thought.

“I myself have tried pork in Sri Lanka, South India and Korean as well as in Adobo cuisines, which is a Filipino style dish,” Pyne said. “The shoulder part of it tastes really good if you slow cook it.”

In India, pork has garnered more love in the Northeast, Goa and southern states than any other state. Gitika Saikia, a native of Assam from the Sonowal Kachari tribe, started popularising pork recipes since 2014. She brings herbs and local flavours from Northeast to Mumbai to cook pork.

“In Assam, pork was all that we ate. Here I cook dishes authentic to Northeast region,” she said, adding that she loved to cook for those ready to experiment. “It is amazing how many discussions can start with just a photo of a pork dish that someone posts,” Sakia added.

