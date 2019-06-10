Poor visibility cause flight delays at Mumbai airport

A United Airlines flight arriving from Newark was diverted to Delhi on Monday evening after poor visibility conditions severely disrupted operations at Mumbai international airport. No flight has departed or arrived at the Mumbai airport in the last 30 minutes, The Indian Express has learnt. So far, eleven flights have been diverted. Operations are expected to resume once visibility improves.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and suburbs witnessed pre-monsoon showers on Monday night. It is the first pre-monsoon showers in the south Mumbai region, said an IMD official.

Areas like Colaba in south Mumbai, western suburbs of Santacruz, Malad, Kandivali and Borivali along with Kurla, Ghatkopar and Vikroli also received moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Movement of suburban trains was affected near Kopar station due to some technical issues due to the rains.