Pollution levels rise in Mumbai

The city witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution levels on Sunday after a rise in minimum temperature. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the afternoon was 210 for PM 2.5 pollutant, falling under the ‘poor’ category, as against the AQI of 167 (moderate) on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). BKC was the most polluted area in the city, with AQI of 323 (very poor), followed by Worli at 241 (poor) and Borivali at 229 (poor).

