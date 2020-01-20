Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020

Pollution levels rise in Mumbai

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the afternoon was 210 for PM 2.5 pollutant, falling under the 'poor' category, as against the AQI of 167 (moderate) on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

| Mumbai | Published: January 20, 2020 2:55:13 am
Mumbai Pollution level, mumbai air pollution, mumbai news, maharashtra news, indian express news BKC was the most polluted area in the city, with AQI of 323 (very poor), followed by Worli at 241 (poor) and Borivali at 229 (poor). (Representational Image)

The city witnessed a sharp rise in air pollution levels on Sunday after a rise in minimum temperature. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the afternoon was 210 for PM 2.5 pollutant, falling under the ‘poor’ category, as against the AQI of 167 (moderate) on Saturday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). BKC was the most polluted area in the city, with AQI of 323 (very poor), followed by Worli at 241 (poor) and Borivali at 229 (poor).

