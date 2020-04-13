Dispose COVID-related biomedical waste within 48 hours of collection

The MPCB said it has authorised 30 common biomedical waste treatment facilities to serve healthcare establishments/ hospitals operating in the state. (Representational Photo) The MPCB said it has authorised 30 common biomedical waste treatment facilities to serve healthcare establishments/ hospitals operating in the state. (Representational Photo)

THE Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has urged the Principal Secretary, Urban Development Department, to ask divisional commissioners, district collectors and local self bodies to strictly implement guidelines for collection, transportation and disposal of suspected COVID-19 waste and solid waste from quarantined homes and containment areas.

In its directive, the MPCB said, “Under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016 and amendments thereof, the biomedical waste generated from the hospitals shall be collected and disposed in accordance with the procedure specified, within 48 hours…”

In the letter issued to the state Principal Secretary, MPCB said it has issued the guidelines under Biomedical Waste Management Rules 2016, as amended, CPCB Guidelines for handling biomedical waste generated during the treatment of COVID-19, MPCB Guidelines for Management of BMW Contaminated /Suspected to Contaminated with COVID-19, and on the basis of advisory from Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Swacch Bharat Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The MPCB said it has authorised 30 common biomedical waste treatment facilities to serve healthcare establishments/ hospitals operating in the state. “They are collecting the biomedical waste from hospitals on a daily basis.”

